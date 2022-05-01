Previous
Next
The lovers by stevejacob
123 / 365

The lovers

Have you ever witnessed the ballet swans do after they've "done it"?
1st May 2022 1st May 22

Steve Jacob

ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
33% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
Stunning, shot, I see the heart shape love :)
May 1st, 2022  
Rosie Kind ace
Beautiful photo of these love birds
May 1st, 2022  
Diana ace
Unfortunately not. An amazing capture and beautiful heart! Lovely details and droplets.
May 1st, 2022  
Joanne Diochon ace
Sweet capture.
May 1st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise