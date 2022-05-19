Previous
A fellow sun watcher by stevejacob
A fellow sun watcher

Waiting for the sun to set, I found I was not alone as this Hare had the same idea. He didn't have a camera though
19th May 2022 19th May 22

Steve Jacob

