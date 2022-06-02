Sign up
130 / 365
Playing chase
These were what I really wanted to see yesterday evening. They were running all over the field and to track them and get focus lock was interesting
2nd June 2022
2nd Jun 22
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Views
5
Album
other bits
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
2nd June 2022 8:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
hare
