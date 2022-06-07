Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
131 / 365
Lift off
I love it when the water is so still you can get a reflection
7th June 2022
7th Jun 22
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
1153
photos
133
followers
87
following
35% complete
View this month »
124
125
126
127
128
129
130
131
Latest from all albums
130
218
219
800
801
131
220
802
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
other bits
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
7th June 2022 1:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
swan
,
refection
Phil Sandford
ace
Superb
June 7th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close