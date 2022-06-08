Previous
Up close and personal by stevejacob
Up close and personal

This was what I was really after Wednesday evening and they didn't let me down. Again, so comfortable with me hiding in plane sight, this uncropped shot was taken from about 4 meters away
8th June 2022 8th Jun 22

Steve Jacob

@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Esther Rosenberg ace
You get so close to them! Incredible shot.
June 9th, 2022  
Nova ace
Excellent shot! fav
June 9th, 2022  
