Wild and wonderful
There are lots of planted flowers around the Bedford Embankment but these were growing wild. I have no idea what they are but thought they looked pretty with the green trees behind them
16th June 2022
16th Jun 22
Steve Jacob
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Tags
flowers
,
theme-plants
