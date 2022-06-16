Previous
Next
Wild and wonderful by stevejacob
134 / 365

Wild and wonderful

There are lots of planted flowers around the Bedford Embankment but these were growing wild. I have no idea what they are but thought they looked pretty with the green trees behind them
16th June 2022 16th Jun 22

Steve Jacob

ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
36% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise