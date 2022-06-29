Previous
Best of friends by stevejacob
135 / 365

Best of friends

We spotted the heron and geese while going upstream and they were still together 6 hours later as we came back so I guess they must get on together
29th June 2022 29th Jun 22

Steve Jacob

Diana ace
What a fabulous shot of this unusual sight.
June 30th, 2022  
