Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
140 / 365
All the right moves
Another one from yesterdays shoot. I love watching the waterfowl take to the air. They are so un-gamely as they run across the water
12th April 2025
12th Apr 25
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
1308
photos
78
followers
69
following
38% complete
View this month »
133
134
135
136
137
138
139
140
Latest from all albums
923
924
925
926
927
140
240
928
Photo Details
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
other bits
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
11th April 2025 2:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
flying
,
running
,
goose
,
greylag
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close