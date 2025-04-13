Previous
Bad hair day by stevejacob
141 / 365

Bad hair day

Nothing much more to be said
13th April 2025 13th Apr 25

Steve Jacob

ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
38% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Allison Maltese ace
Ha! Too true and a great shot.
April 13th, 2025  
Diana ace
I love it, great when they shake their feathers!
April 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact