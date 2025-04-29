Previous
Black headed gull by stevejacob
145 / 365

Black headed gull

It was enjoyable having my expensive coffee at the café while watching the gulls swoop ad dive
29th April 2025 29th Apr 25

Steve Jacob

@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
LManning (Laura)
Whoa - incoming! Great POV.
April 29th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨
fantastic again!
April 29th, 2025  
Carole Sandford
Super shot!
April 29th, 2025  
