Previous
145 / 365
Black headed gull
It was enjoyable having my expensive coffee at the café while watching the gulls swoop ad dive
29th April 2025
29th Apr 25
3
2
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Photo Details
Views
7
7
Comments
3
3
Fav's
2
2
Album
other bits
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
29th April 2025 12:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
gull
LManning (Laura)
ace
Whoa - incoming! Great POV.
April 29th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
fantastic again!
April 29th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Super shot!
April 29th, 2025
