147 / 365
It's not just squirrels
There's a family of river rats that often eat what the squirrels drop at my local park
9th May 2025
9th May 25
Steve Jacob
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
1
other bits
NIKON Z 50
9th May 2025 11:40am
nature
wildlife
rodent
rat
