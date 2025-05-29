Sign up
149 / 365
A curious heron
I popped out for a couple of hours today where I came across the local Heron fishing in the weir. It decided to stand directly underneath where I was sitting but it did keep a wary eye on me.
29th May 2025
29th May 25
1
1
Steve Jacob
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
7
1
1
other bits
NIKON D7500
29th May 2025 11:28am
nature
wildlife
bird
heron
Rosie Kind
Great shot Steve Fav. I haven’t seen you for ages and I hope you’re keeping well
May 29th, 2025
