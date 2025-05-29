Previous
A curious heron by stevejacob
149 / 365

A curious heron

I popped out for a couple of hours today where I came across the local Heron fishing in the weir. It decided to stand directly underneath where I was sitting but it did keep a wary eye on me.
29th May 2025 29th May 25

Steve Jacob

ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
40% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Rosie Kind ace
Great shot Steve Fav. I haven’t seen you for ages and I hope you’re keeping well
May 29th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact