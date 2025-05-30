Previous
A touch of cuteness by stevejacob
150 / 365

A touch of cuteness

Most of the goslings have passed the cute stage now but there are still a few around if you look hard enough
30th May 2025 30th May 25

Steve Jacob

@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Diana ace
Adorable!
May 30th, 2025  
