Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
153 / 365
Water of a ducks back
I know it's not a duck but that's the expression.
It's a Greylag goose and I love watching them cleaning themselves
19th June 2025
19th Jun 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
1373
photos
80
followers
69
following
41% complete
View this month »
146
147
148
149
150
151
152
153
Latest from all albums
958
959
257
960
961
153
258
962
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
other bits
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
19th June 2025 10:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
goose
,
bathing
,
waterfowl
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close