Water of a ducks back by stevejacob
153 / 365

Water of a ducks back

I know it's not a duck but that's the expression.
It's a Greylag goose and I love watching them cleaning themselves
19th June 2025 19th Jun 25

Steve Jacob

@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
