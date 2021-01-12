Sign up
12 / 365
Foot Care
As a diabetic with problems to my feet, today I'm at the podiatry having them treated and looked at by a podiatrist. Excellent service as usual by the NHS team here in Hull.
12th January 2021
12th Jan 21
Stephen Meara-Blo...
@stevemb1959
12
photos
14
followers
52
following
3% complete
View this month »
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
moto g(9) plus
Taken
12th January 2021 10:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
feet
,
diabetes
,
podiatrist
,
nhs
,
diabetic
,
podiatry
,
chiropodist
,
foot care
