Foot Care by stevemb1959
Foot Care

As a diabetic with problems to my feet, today I'm at the podiatry having them treated and looked at by a podiatrist. Excellent service as usual by the NHS team here in Hull.
12th January 2021 12th Jan 21

Stephen Meara-Blo...

@stevemb1959
