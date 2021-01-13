Previous
A New Day Dawns by stevemb1959
13 / 365

A New Day Dawns

Hope you don't mind seeing another sunrise picture taken from my bedroom window this morning.. The colours are always so beautiful this time of the year.
13th January 2021

Stephen Meara-Blo...

@stevemb1959
