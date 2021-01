Lockdown Measures

Had to brave the outdoors this morning and venture to the store to buy my fortnightly shopping essentials... There was only a handful of people in the city centre but was totally angered by a bloke wearing no face covering just walk directly across my path, just inches away from me. Now, don't get me wrong, I don't care if others don't want to follow government guidelines, but for pity sake, keep away from people who are vulnerable and do.