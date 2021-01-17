Sign up
17 / 365
Recording Day
Just getting ready to record a new song I recently wrote... Hopefully will be posting it on YouTube today (Sunday), if all goes well. If you can, check out my YouTube channel and click on that 'Subscribe' button. "SMB Music From The Heart"
17th January 2021
17th Jan 21
0
0
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
moto g(9) plus
Taken
17th January 2021 9:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
youtube
,
jaws
,
selfie
,
recording studio
,
musican
,
youtuber
,
lockdown
,
creator
,
selfie sunday
