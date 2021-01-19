Sign up
19 / 365
Blue Bin Day
Today is our blue bin day. We all try to do our bit for the environment and recycle the best we can. Incidentally, yes, it's raining here in Hull again today, with lots more forecast. Lovely!
19th January 2021
19th Jan 21
Album
365
Camera
moto g(9) plus
weather
,
recycling
,
outdoors
,
environment
,
street photography
,
raining
,
refuse collection
,
blue bins
