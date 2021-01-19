Previous
Blue Bin Day by stevemb1959
Blue Bin Day

Today is our blue bin day. We all try to do our bit for the environment and recycle the best we can. Incidentally, yes, it's raining here in Hull again today, with lots more forecast. Lovely!
