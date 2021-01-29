Previous
Full Moon At Dawn by stevemb1959
29 / 365

Full Moon At Dawn

7.30am and I noticed there was a beautiful full moon in the brightening sky as I let the dogs out into the garden this morning, so quickly grabbed my phone to snap a picture of it before the sky got any brighter.
29th January 2021 29th Jan 21

