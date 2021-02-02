Sign up
33 / 365
Yum Yum!
Haribo Strawberry Softies. My little guilty pleasure.
2nd February 2021
2nd Feb 21
1
0
Stephen Meara-Blo...
@stevemb1959
33
photos
16
followers
62
following
9% complete
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
moto g(9) plus
Taken
2nd February 2021 6:02pm
Tags
strawberries
,
sweets
,
strawberry
,
goodies
,
haribo
,
bag of sweets
Nada
ace
Makes me want to reach in grab one.
February 2nd, 2021
