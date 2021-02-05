Sign up
A Cold Wet Morning
Good morning 365ers.. Another cold day today, but no frost this morning as there's a little rain falling at the moment. We've been threatened with 3 days of continuous snowfall from this weekend onwards. I love snow, so I hope they're right!☺️
5th February 2021
5th Feb 21
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
moto g(9) plus
dark
,
street
,
winter
,
rain
,
wet
,
dawn
,
cold
,
lane
,
new day
,
street lights
