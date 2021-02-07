Sign up
38 / 365
Summer Memories
In the grip of "Storm Darcy" at the moment here in the UK, and it is bitterly cold! I look at our patio table and chairs today with snow on them, and fondly remember the summer past... Hurry up summer!!
7th February 2021
7th Feb 21
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
moto g(9) plus
Taken
7th February 2021 9:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
weather
,
cold
,
patio
,
frosty
,
windy
,
patio table
,
storm darcy
