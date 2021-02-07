Previous
Summer Memories by stevemb1959
Summer Memories

In the grip of "Storm Darcy" at the moment here in the UK, and it is bitterly cold! I look at our patio table and chairs today with snow on them, and fondly remember the summer past... Hurry up summer!!
7th February 2021 7th Feb 21

Stephen Meara-Blo...

@stevemb1959
