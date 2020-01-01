Sign up
Photo 733
Silver Birch
Cascading silver birch with catkins, the first signs of a new cycle starting - very apt for New Year's Day!
1st January 2020
1st Jan 20
Steve Thomas
@stevet201
My project is a combination of images produced on the day plus some from the last 8 years in the style of "on this day...." Over...
