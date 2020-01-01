Previous
Next
Silver Birch by stevet201
Photo 733

Silver Birch

Cascading silver birch with catkins, the first signs of a new cycle starting - very apt for New Year's Day!
1st January 2020 1st Jan 20

Steve Thomas

@stevet201
My project is a combination of images produced on the day plus some from the last 8 years in the style of "on this day...." Over...
200% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise