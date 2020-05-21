Previous
Trent Reflection by stevet201
Trent Reflection

Near perfect reflection in the River Trent...
21st May 2020

Steve Thomas

@stevet201
My project is a combination of images produced on the day plus some from the last 8 years in the style of "on this day...." Over...
Jennie B. ace
Great reflection shot!
Thank you for all the favs and for following. I'll follow you too. 😊
June 3rd, 2020  
Isaac
Brilliant reflections!
June 3rd, 2020  
