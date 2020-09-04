Previous
Nottingham War Memorial by stevet201
Photo 805

Nottingham War Memorial

Fabulous monument on the embankment in Nottingham, opened in 1927...
4th September 2020 4th Sep 20

Steve Thomas

@stevet201
Jennie B. ace
Like the architecture and those iron gates!
September 7th, 2020  
