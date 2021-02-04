Sign up
Photo 931
Height Gauge
A remnant from the old railway days on the Southwell Trail. I believe the height gauge was used to ensured that the trains could safely pass under several road bridges over the track in Southwell direction...
4th February 2021
4th Feb 21
Steve Thomas
@stevet201
My project is a combination of images produced on the day plus some from the last 8 years in the style of "on this day...." Over...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M6
Taken
4th February 2021 12:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
