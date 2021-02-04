Previous
Height Gauge by stevet201
Photo 931

Height Gauge

A remnant from the old railway days on the Southwell Trail. I believe the height gauge was used to ensured that the trains could safely pass under several road bridges over the track in Southwell direction...
Steve Thomas

