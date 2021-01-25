Previous
Next
Evening Walk by steviemichelleg
25 / 365

Evening Walk

Taken during an evening walk and a chat with a good friend. Really necessary as I’ve been having such a down couple of days. This is a very pretty part of where I live 🦢
25th January 2021 25th Jan 21

Stevie Michelle

ace
@steviemichelleg
Rejoining 365Project (after 8 years away!) to document the highs and lows of 2021, as I navigate life in lockdown, a big career change and...
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise