Chocolat Chaud
38 / 365

Chocolat Chaud

I have really tried to not make my 365 Project a shrine to all the coffees and hot chocolates I am drinking these days but honestly I have very little else going on!

Today was not a great day. Another day of lockdown getting to me and being too much in my own head. And binge watching TV which never ends well for me!

Tomorrow will be better :)
7th February 2021

Stevie Michelle

ace
@steviemichelleg
Rejoining 365Project (after 8 years away!) to document the highs and lows of 2021, as I navigate life in lockdown, a big career change and...
10% complete

View this month

