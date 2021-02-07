Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
38 / 365
Chocolat Chaud
I have really tried to not make my 365 Project a shrine to all the coffees and hot chocolates I am drinking these days but honestly I have very little else going on!
Today was not a great day. Another day of lockdown getting to me and being too much in my own head. And binge watching TV which never ends well for me!
Tomorrow will be better :)
7th February 2021
7th Feb 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Stevie Michelle
ace
@steviemichelleg
Rejoining 365Project (after 8 years away!) to document the highs and lows of 2021, as I navigate life in lockdown, a big career change and...
38
photos
5
followers
4
following
10% complete
View this month »
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
38
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
2021
Camera
iPhone X
Taken
7th February 2021 7:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close