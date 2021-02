❤️

I think I have more photos of Luca on my phone than myself at this point 😆



Today was our final day of looking after him before our support bubble closes again. I’ve enjoyed having him so much this week. After a day of Luca loving, we went over to his parents house for dinner. This ended with another game of Monopoloy that lasted until 2.30am! We unexpectedly decided to spend the night on their sofa bed. It was so nice to be spontaneous again!