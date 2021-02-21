Previous
Pancake Mountain by steviemichelleg
52 / 365

Pancake Mountain

After unexpectedly spending the night with our support bubble last night, Kit decided to make pancakes for everyone for breakfast. They were bloody delicious.
🤤 🥞
Stevie Michelle

@steviemichelleg
Rejoining 365Project (after 8 years away!) to document the highs and lows of 2021, as I navigate life in lockdown, a big career change and...
Photo Details

