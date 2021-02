21st June

Never thought Boris would make it onto my project, but there he is. I spent the majority of the day like the rest of the country, I suspect. Waiting anxiously to hear about this “roadmap” out of lockdown. I felt a big ball of emotions when I heard. I had a little cry too, but I really can’t explain why. It’s a mixture of relief, disbelief, nerves and anxiety I think. I feel like I’ve forgotten how to live a social life. Anyone else?!