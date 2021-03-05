Sign up
Toothy Pegs 🦷 🦷
I had an unexpected visit from my Godson today (support bubble) because my friend was collecting a parcel from a nearby shop and he needed some lunch! It was so lovely to see him and he always brightens up my day ☀️
(p.s. HOW CUTE ARE THE TEETH?)
5th March 2021
5th Mar 21
Stevie Michelle
ace
@steviemichelleg
Rejoining 365Project (after 8 years away!) to document the highs and lows of 2021, as I navigate life in lockdown, a big career change and...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
2021
Camera
iPhone X
Taken
5th March 2021 1:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
