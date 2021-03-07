Sunday Morning Coaching

Today I had a catch-up coaching session with an old client and it was absolutely amazing. I left my stressful teaching job at Christmas in order to give myself the best chance of bringing home a baby (whenever we actually get to do this IVF - that’s a story for another day) and also to launch my coaching business properly.



Launching a business was a lot more stressful and difficult than I could have ever anticipated - insurance, marketing, GDPR, finding clients, knowing what to charge, social media comparisons, imposter syndrome etc etc. and sometimes I’ve wondered if I made the right the decision.



However, today was just wonderful because I enjoyed our coaching session SO MUCH. It truly lights me up to coach people. I could relate to so many things that my client was talking about that it helped me as much as it helped her. It gave me that little boost I needed to remind me why I am doing this in the first place.