Previous
Next
The best room in the house 🛁 by steviemichelleg
82 / 365

The best room in the house 🛁

and I was very pleased to be able to have a bubble bath this evening after a long day of teaching! Today I covered Y3, Y4, Y6, Y4 and Y6 again! A very busy bee 🐝
23rd March 2021 23rd Mar 21

Stevie Michelle

ace
@steviemichelleg
Rejoining 365Project (after 8 years away!) to document the highs and lows of 2021, as I navigate life in lockdown, a big career change and...
22% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise