Donnie Darko
Donnie Darko

Kit made me a coffee which looked surprisingly like the evil bunny in Donnie Darko. Such a good film - I really need to watch that again sometime. He also accidentally threw this coffee over me at some point in the evening 😂
10th June 2021

Stevie Michelle

@steviemichelleg
Rejoining 365Project (after 8 years away!) to document the highs and lows of 2021, as I navigate life in lockdown, a big career change and...
