161 / 365
Donnie Darko
Kit made me a coffee which looked surprisingly like the evil bunny in Donnie Darko. Such a good film - I really need to watch that again sometime. He also accidentally threw this coffee over me at some point in the evening 😂
10th June 2021
10th Jun 21
Stevie Michelle
ace
@steviemichelleg
Rejoining 365Project (after 8 years away!) to document the highs and lows of 2021, as I navigate life in lockdown, a big career change and...
162
photos
8
followers
4
following
44% complete
View this month »
155
156
157
158
159
160
161
162
Album
2021
Camera
iPhone X
Taken
10th June 2021 6:53pm
