Date Night by steviemichelleg
170 / 365

Date Night

Kit took me to Hawksmoor! Our favourite restaurant that we go to once a year on our anniversary (but had to miss the last two years due to Covid). We had a lovely evening - ate way too much food and spent way too much money!
19th June 2021

Stevie Michelle

ace
@steviemichelleg
Rejoining 365Project (after 8 years away!) to document the highs and lows of 2021, as I navigate life in lockdown, a big career change and...
