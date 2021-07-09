Previous
Next
The Comfort Book by steviemichelleg
190 / 365

The Comfort Book

Thought this book would come in handy over the next weeks and months 📕
9th July 2021 9th Jul 21

Stevie Michelle

ace
@steviemichelleg
Rejoining 365Project (after 8 years away!) to document the highs and lows of 2021, as I navigate life in lockdown, a big career change and...
52% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise