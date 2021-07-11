Double Vaxxed

After a ton of searching and queuing in the hot sun for 1hr 40 mins, I was finally able to get my second Moderna jab. Such a relief to be double vaxxed as we need to travel very soon and this makes my life so much easier.



The rest of the day was all about football. So many emotions in such a short space of time … excitement, anticipation, stress, heartache, devastation and disgust (at the reaction of some disgraceful English football fans). After the match, we went to bed very late and I started feeling the effects of the Moderna jab quite badly, which ended up with a horrendous night's sleep … as well as a sore and burning arm I had a huge headache and the shivers to contend with. Not fun at all.