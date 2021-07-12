Previous
Oops. by steviemichelleg
193 / 365

Oops.

Forgot to take a picture today. A bad reaction to my covid vaccine coupled with disgust about the state of the world (aka football and racism) meant that I wasn’t really in the mood.
12th July 2021 12th Jul 21

Stevie Michelle

