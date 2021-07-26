Previous
Next
The cats of Nişantaşı by steviemichelleg
207 / 365

The cats of Nişantaşı

Arrived at our hotel at 7.30am this morning. We then had to bum around for 6 and a half hours until our room was ready. We were so tired and gross. But we’re here 😊

This neighbourhood is full of cats 🐈‍⬛
26th July 2021 26th Jul 21

Stevie Michelle

ace
@steviemichelleg
Rejoining 365Project (after 8 years away!) to document the highs and lows of 2021, as I navigate life in lockdown, a big career change and...
56% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise