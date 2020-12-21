Sign up
Photo 1447
A star is born
Or rather: some stars were born! Happy I managed to get some shaped bokeh :-)
21st December 2020
21st Dec 20
Anja
@stiggle
Hi, my name is Anja and I live in the Netherlands. I don't know much about photography, but I hope to learn something here!
Tags
christmas
,
bokeh
Anja
Inspired by the lovely heart shaped bokeh by Jacqueline
@jacqbb
December 21st, 2020
