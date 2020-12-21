Previous
A star is born by stiggle
Photo 1447

A star is born

Or rather: some stars were born! Happy I managed to get some shaped bokeh :-)
Anja

@stiggle
Hi, my name is Anja and I live in the Netherlands. I don't know much about photography, but I hope to learn something here!
Inspired by the lovely heart shaped bokeh by Jacqueline @jacqbb
December 21st, 2020  
