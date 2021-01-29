Previous
Next
Leaf by stiggle
Photo 1486

Leaf

This tiny leaf made it into the house stuck to the bottom of my shoe.
For the 52 week challenge: black and white.
29th January 2021 29th Jan 21

Anja

@stiggle
Hi, my name is Anja and I live in the Netherlands. I don't know much about photography, but I hope to learn something here!
407% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

moni kozi
Whoa! Simplicity always wins! Excellent!
January 29th, 2021  
John Falconer ace
Well done and Well spotted.
January 29th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise