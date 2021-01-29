Sign up
Photo 1486
Leaf
This tiny leaf made it into the house stuck to the bottom of my shoe.
For the 52 week challenge: black and white.
29th January 2021
29th Jan 21
Anja
@stiggle
Hi, my name is Anja and I live in the Netherlands. I don't know much about photography, but I hope to learn something here!
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ200
Taken
12th December 2020 4:59pm
52wc-2021-w5
moni kozi
Whoa! Simplicity always wins! Excellent!
January 29th, 2021
John Falconer
ace
Well done and Well spotted.
January 29th, 2021
