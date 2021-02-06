Previous
Lac d'Asti by stiggle
Photo from last year's summer vacation. We started in France, crossed a mountain border into Italy and hiked back to the car parking in France, all in one day.
6th February 2021 6th Feb 21

Anja

@stiggle
Hi, my name is Anja and I live in the Netherlands. I don't know much about photography, but I hope to learn something here!
Jacqueline ace
Mooie patronen van het ijs en de reflecties.
February 6th, 2021  
Lin ace
Gorgeous!
February 6th, 2021  
