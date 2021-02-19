Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1507
Macarons 2
This time without negative space.
19th February 2021
19th Feb 21
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Anja
@stiggle
Hi, my name is Anja and I live in the Netherlands. I don't know much about photography, but I hope to learn something here!
1507
photos
78
followers
96
following
412% complete
View this month »
1500
1501
1502
1503
1504
1505
1506
1507
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ200
Taken
10th January 2021 12:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
moni kozi
You know, I really hate macarons. You know why I hate them so much? Because once I start eating them, I only stop when there are no more left.
And I just found out that the monitor is not sweet and crunchy with a creamy heart.
I just hate them...
February 19th, 2021
Anja
@monikozi
Chewing on the monitor, are you? :-)
February 19th, 2021
Alison Tomlin
ace
I'm surprised you've got any left for a second shot. Nice comparison.
February 19th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
And I just found out that the monitor is not sweet and crunchy with a creamy heart.
I just hate them...