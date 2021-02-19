Previous
Macarons 2 by stiggle
Photo 1507

Macarons 2

This time without negative space.
Anja

@stiggle
Hi, my name is Anja and I live in the Netherlands. I don't know much about photography, but I hope to learn something here!
moni kozi
You know, I really hate macarons. You know why I hate them so much? Because once I start eating them, I only stop when there are no more left.
And I just found out that the monitor is not sweet and crunchy with a creamy heart.
I just hate them...
February 19th, 2021  
Anja
@monikozi Chewing on the monitor, are you? :-)
February 19th, 2021  
Alison Tomlin ace
I'm surprised you've got any left for a second shot. Nice comparison.
February 19th, 2021  
