Photo 1532
A little less money
I guess the circle form would have shown better with a smaller aperture, but I like the shallow DOF.
16th March 2021
16th Mar 21
1
0
Anja
@stiggle
Hi, my name is Anja and I live in the Netherlands. I don't know much about photography, but I hope to learn something here!
1532
Tags
52wc-2021-w11
bkb in the city
Nice shot
March 16th, 2021
