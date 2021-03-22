Sign up
Photo 1538
1859
For the 52 week challenge: something old. This little coin was given to me by my granddad. It dates back to1859, when Willem III was monarch of The Netherlands and Grand Duke of Luxemburg.
22nd March 2021
22nd Mar 21
Anja
@stiggle
Hi, my name is Anja and I live in the Netherlands. I don't know much about photography, but I hope to learn something here!
Tags
52wc-2021-w12
