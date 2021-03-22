Previous
1859 by stiggle
Photo 1538

1859

For the 52 week challenge: something old. This little coin was given to me by my granddad. It dates back to1859, when Willem III was monarch of The Netherlands and Grand Duke of Luxemburg.
Anja

@stiggle
Hi, my name is Anja and I live in the Netherlands. I don't know much about photography, but I hope to learn something here!
