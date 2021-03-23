Previous
Next
Metope South 31 (dated 448-442 BC) by stiggle
Photo 1539

Metope South 31 (dated 448-442 BC)

I love Antiquity. For me it was a dream come true to see the Parthenon sculptures with my own eyes in the British Museum in London (in 2017).

The war of the Lapiths and the Centaurs is a well known subject of Greek mythology, particularly in art and literature. When Peirithoüs, king of the Lapiths, invited the centaurs to his wedding, the centaurs, who became drunk, tried to abduct the bride (Hippodameia) and other Lapith women. Fighting broke out between the Lapiths and the centaurs. The Lapiths were aided by some famous heroes, who were also guests in the wedding. The Lapiths drove the centaurs from Thessaly.
If you’re interested: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Metopes_of_the_Parthenon
23rd March 2021 23rd Mar 21

Anja

@stiggle
Hi, my name is Anja and I live in the Netherlands. I don't know much about photography, but I hope to learn something here!
421% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise