Metope South 31 (dated 448-442 BC)

I love Antiquity. For me it was a dream come true to see the Parthenon sculptures with my own eyes in the British Museum in London (in 2017).
The war of the Lapiths and the Centaurs is a well known subject of Greek mythology, particularly in art and literature. When Peirithoüs, king of the Lapiths, invited the centaurs to his wedding, the centaurs, who became drunk, tried to abduct the bride (Hippodameia) and other Lapith women. Fighting broke out between the Lapiths and the centaurs. The Lapiths were aided by some famous heroes, who were also guests in the wedding. The Lapiths drove the centaurs from Thessaly.
If you’re interested: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Metopes_of_the_Parthenon