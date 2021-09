Portrait of a young woman

You are blossoming into a wonderful young woman, full of compassion, empathy, and creativity. Full of self-doubt, but slowly learning to know your own mind; you have developed your own style, and are not afraid to experiment, or take risks.



You are a bit of a goth, love your stomping boots, and even style your own hair (yes, that is dyed black on one side and red on the other!)



My beautiful, sensitive, warm, and loving daughter giving a glimpse of the woman you are to become.