Atlas abstract by stillawaystogoyet
Atlas abstract

My friend has been raising butterflies and moths from caterpillars, then releasing them back into the jungle.

This glorious Atlas moth was so full of rich colours and textures: he sat so still and obliged us while we took photos with our macro lenses.
6th September 2021 6th Sep 21

Mairi Clare Dunlin

@stillawaystogoyet
I am a hobby photographer enjoying exploring different genres and techniques. I started 52 Frames nearly 2 years ago and have loved growing as...
